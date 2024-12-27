State Street Corp Trims Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,438,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 294,333 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 969,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 186,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.9 %

CMP stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $449.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.82). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.