Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 113,548 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 113,548 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,478,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,245,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $87.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 536,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,242,076. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $7,674,950. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

