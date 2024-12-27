Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of SkyWest worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,368.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 47.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 27,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,347.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,548 shares in the company, valued at $38,964,115.56. This represents a 7.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $446,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,831.78. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

View Our Latest Report on SKYW

SkyWest Trading Up 0.4 %

SkyWest stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.