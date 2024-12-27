Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $18.74 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 819,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,880,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,832,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,559,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,361,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

