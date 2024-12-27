Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $18,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

