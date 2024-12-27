California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,328,000 after purchasing an additional 165,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in California Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after buying an additional 168,278 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 250,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 104,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $488,927.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,603.25. This represents a 50.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. This trade represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.62. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.09.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

