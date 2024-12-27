Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ATS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ATS by 28.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ATS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ATS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS Price Performance

ATS opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

ATS Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

