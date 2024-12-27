Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

