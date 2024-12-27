Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,923 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Textron by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,173 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,087,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 626,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $77.40 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.36 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.