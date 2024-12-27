Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 82,677 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,677 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $19,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,054,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after buying an additional 1,422,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after buying an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 62.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 951,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365,929 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 344,466 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 5.1 %

ASO stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

