Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Warrior Met Coal worth $19,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 71.4% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

HCC opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

