Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after buying an additional 1,501,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,473,000 after acquiring an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,940,000 after acquiring an additional 396,242 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

