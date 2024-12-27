Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,072 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Autoliv worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.36. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

