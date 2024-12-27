Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Loews by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,506,000 after acquiring an additional 82,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,005,000 after purchasing an additional 53,428 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,183,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Loews by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,858,000 after buying an additional 161,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,409,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $4,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,939,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,097,507.02. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,507. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Loews Dividend Announcement

L stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on L

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.