Stifel Financial Corp Invests $561,000 in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GENI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 53.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,219,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,165 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,233,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $5,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

Shares of GENI opened at $8.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

