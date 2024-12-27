Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.31 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of GMS worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GMS by 138.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in GMS by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.68. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

