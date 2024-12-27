HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,786 shares of company stock worth $4,140,387. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.