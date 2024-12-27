Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,614 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in F5 by 7.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 377,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,101,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 376,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in F5 by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.85.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,007.75. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,875 shares of company stock worth $644,889. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.11.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

