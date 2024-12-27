Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after buying an additional 713,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.