PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,309,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,259,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.