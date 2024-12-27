JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 203,656 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.39% of Equinix worth $1,188,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $2,483,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,419,399.88. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total transaction of $213,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,633. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,218. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of EQIX opened at $948.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $932.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $856.96. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.81.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

