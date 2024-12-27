Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of SEK 19.90 and traded as low as SEK 19.66. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 19.67, with a volume of 32,800 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 20.42.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.68 by SEK 0.12. The company had revenue of SEK 3.37 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

