Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.42 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 44.50 ($0.56). Aurrigo International shares last traded at GBX 44.90 ($0.56), with a volume of 9,166 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Aurrigo International in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurrigo International
Aurrigo International Stock Up 0.9 %
About Aurrigo International
Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurrigo International
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.