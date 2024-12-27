Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.42 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 44.50 ($0.56). Aurrigo International shares last traded at GBX 44.90 ($0.56), with a volume of 9,166 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Aurrigo International in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Aurrigo International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurrigo International

Aurrigo International Stock Up 0.9 %

About Aurrigo International

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.89 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.56.

(Get Free Report)

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.