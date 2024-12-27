John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.82. John Wood Group shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 4,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

