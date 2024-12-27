Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $6.19. Kingfisher shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 112,522 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGFHY. UBS Group upgraded Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

