Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and traded as low as $58.53. Lonza Group shares last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 22,978 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LZAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lonza Group

Lonza Group Price Performance

Lonza Group Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85.

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.