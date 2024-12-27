Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and traded as low as $58.53. Lonza Group shares last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 22,978 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LZAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Lonza Group
Lonza Group Price Performance
Lonza Group Company Profile
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.