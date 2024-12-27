The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.08 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41), with a volume of 386 shares changing hands.
The Brighton Pier Group Trading Up 4.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.18.
About The Brighton Pier Group
The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. It operates through Brighton Palace Pier; Golf; Bars; and Lightwater Valley segments. The company owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, such as arcades and funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities.
