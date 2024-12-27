Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and traded as low as $15.57. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 6,590 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUBCY shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUBCY
Subsea 7 Trading Up 0.8 %
Subsea 7 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
About Subsea 7
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
See Also
