Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and traded as low as $34.71. Roche shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 970,153 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 49,150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

