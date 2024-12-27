OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.65. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 3,217 shares.
OceanaGold Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
