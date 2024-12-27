Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and traded as low as $18.81. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 258,211 shares.
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $248,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
