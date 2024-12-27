Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.54. Umicore shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 336,182 shares.

Umicore Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

