SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.08. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 5,342 shares trading hands.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

