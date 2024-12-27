Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.53 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08), with a volume of 16,114,031 shares traded.

Greatland Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.82. The company has a market cap of £639.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

