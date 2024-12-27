Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and traded as low as $19.42. Holcim shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 68,528 shares changing hands.

Holcim Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

About Holcim

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

