Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as low as $16.19. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 68,270 shares.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $755.49 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

