Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.88 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,526,684 shares trading hands.
Watkin Jones Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.03.
About Watkin Jones
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Watkin Jones
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.