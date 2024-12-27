The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.64 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 144.74 ($1.81). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 153.80 ($1.93), with a volume of 33,021 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GYM shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 175 ($2.19) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15,420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68.

In related news, insider Elaine O’Donnell acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £20,125 ($25,219.30). 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

