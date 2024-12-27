Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Trees shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 62,344 shares changing hands.

Trees Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.22.

About Trees

(Get Free Report)

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.