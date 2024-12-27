Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

