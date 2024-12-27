Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Grows By 156.4%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.4 days.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
BDGSF stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $63.00.
About Bank of Georgia Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Georgia Group
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.