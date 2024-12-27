Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Grows By 156.4%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.4 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

BDGSF stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

