Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rises By 160.8%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Eutelsat Group Stock Performance
Eutelsat Group stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Eutelsat Group has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.
About Eutelsat Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.