Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rises By 160.8%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Performance

Eutelsat Group stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Eutelsat Group has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

