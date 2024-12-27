Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Declines By 60.6%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Universal Music Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of UNVGY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.85.
About Universal Music Group
