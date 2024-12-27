GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Update

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 844.0 days.

GCC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCWOF opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. GCC has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Featured Stories

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

