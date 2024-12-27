GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Update

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 844.0 days.
GCC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCWOF opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. GCC has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
About GCC
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GCC
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for GCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.