Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Up 162.5% in December

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Bellway Stock Performance

BLWYF opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. Bellway has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

