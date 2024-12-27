Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Up 162.5% in December

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Bellway Stock Performance
BLWYF opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. Bellway has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.00.
About Bellway
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.