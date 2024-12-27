Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and traded as low as $19.29. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 768 shares changing hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

