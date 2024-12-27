GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Down 38.1% in December

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 134.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

