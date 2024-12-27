FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FE Battery Metals Trading Down 11.5 %

FE Battery Metals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. FE Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About FE Battery Metals

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

