Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in December

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,100 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 1,688,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

