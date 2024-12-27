Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the November 30th total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBYD opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

